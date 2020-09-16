IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel take stunning catches in RCB practice [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to post some highlights from their recent practice session in preparation for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

RCB captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keepers AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel took some stunning catches in the fielding session, with the onlookers cheering them on.

De Villiers donning the gloves might be something new for RCB fans, since the former Proteas captain has largely only patrolled the boundaries in the IPL. But he did keep wickets in the Big Bash League earlier this year, and him taking up the role would free up an opening slot that could be used by young Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal.

However, it must be said that Parthiv Patel, who is Padikkal's direct competitor for the position at the top of the order, seems to be in good form both with the bat and while donning the gloves.

Here is the video of the practice session:

Will AB de Villiers keep wickets for RCB in IPL 2020?

As mentioned above, AB de Villiers keeping wickets could free up a space for Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI, but it remains to be seen if the 36-year-old is fit enough to keep on a consistent basis in IPL 2020.

Advertisement

He has had issues with his back in the recent past, and with him being one of RCB's most important players, they would be well advised to not take too many risks.

RCB head coach Simon Katich did mention a while ago that the possibility of De Villiers keeping wickets is one that is being considered, and if the practice sessions are anything to go by, we could see Mr. 360 behind the stumps for a few games at least in IPL 2020.