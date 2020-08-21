IPL 2020: Virat Kohli lands in Dubai; Chahal welcomes him in hilarious fashion

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has landed in Dubai and joined the rest of the RCB squad at Waldorf Astoria. The Delhite shared a picture of himself on Instagram after landing in Dubai and his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal tried to pull his leg by leaving a funny comment on his post.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all franchises have booked a hotel for their players, and the entire squad will stay at the same location for the next few weeks.

The Bangalore-based franchise selected the Waldorf Astoria hotel for its players. As a result, Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli will be neighbors until IPL 2020 ends.

The leg-spin bowler hinted at the same on Instagram as he commented on Kohli's post:

"Hello from the same hotel bhaiya #neighbors @virat.kohli."

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Virat Kohli's recent Instagram post

Can Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal end RCB's title jinx in IPL 2020?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a stellar squad in every IPL season. However, the Virat Kohli-led outfit has never been able to win the trophy. Kohli and Chahal are two of the most successful RCB players.

The right-handed batsman holds the record for the most runs in IPL history, while the Haryana-based leg-spinner is the all-time highest wicket-taker for RCB. Chahal would enjoy bowling in the UAE because the conditions will be optimal for him, but most of the players are short on match practice heading into this year's IPL.

The players will stay in quarantine before hitting the nets. Overseas stars Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers, Kane Richardson, and Isuru Udana will join the RCB's Indian contingent soon. The fans expect all the players to bring their 'A' game to the table and help RCB win their maiden IPL title.