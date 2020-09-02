IPL 2020: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been the most inspiring leaders of the last decade, says KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has stated that both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been the most inspiring leaders and cricketers of the last decade. Rahul said that he had learned a lot playing under them and would implement whatever knowledge he had gained from them while captaining KXIP.

KL Rahul shed light on how both Kohli and Dhoni are different from each other by nature, but said that both players had the same goal of trying to win each and every game for India.

The 28-year-old is hopeful of using the same principles of captaincy and leading from the front while playing for KXIP in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"They have been the most inspiring cricketers and leaders in the last 10 years at least. Having the opportunity to play under them is great learning. Both (Kohli and Dhoni) are completely different individuals and lead the team differently," KL Rahul was quoted as saying by PTI.

"But their passion for the team is the same, they always want to win and push the team together. I also want to use the same approach with my team and look to lead from the front," he further added.

KL Rahul not thinking about getting bogged down by extra responsibilities

KL Rahul is not thinking about too many responsibilities as a burden, and just wants to take things as they come

KL Rahul will be opening the batting for KXIP and will also be keeping wickets for them. In addition to this, Rahul will also be on captaincy duty.

However, rather than thinking about this as a burden, KL Rahul just wants to go with the flow. This is his first major assignment as a skipper and he is looking forward to leading by example and learning new things as they come.

"I don't know if it is going to play a part or hamper anything but I am quite looking forward to the responsibility, it is something I have always enjoyed. I am going in with an open mind and will learn on the go," KL Rahul said.

IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19th in the UAE and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.