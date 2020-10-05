IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag claims that the last position on the points table is Kings XI Punjab's rightful place

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has opined that the last place occupied by the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL 2020 points table after their defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the former's rightful place.

He made this remark while reviewing the KL Rahul-led team's defeat at the hands of the Men in Yellow in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Virender Sehwag mentioned that the Kings XI Punjab started on a bright note, with KL Rahul hitting a half-century and Nicholas Pooran playing an explosive knock.

"KL Rahul did everything right. He won the toss and made a half-century. Pooran also put in his maximum effort."

He named the 18th over of the Kings XI Punjab innings as the turning point of the match, with Shardul Thakur sending the well-set Pooran and Rahul back to the pavilion off consecutive deliveries.

"But there was a turning point in the 18th overs of the innings when MS Dhoni's captaincy, Jadeja's fielding and Shardul's bowling shifted the momentum of the game."

Virender Sehwag's take on Kings XI Punjab's bowling effort

Chris Jordan proved to be quite expensive for Kings XI Punjab

Talking about the Kings XI Punjab bowling, Virender Sehwag termed it as the opposition batsmen's best friend due to the loose deliveries they dished out in the middle. He even pointed out that Chris Jordan had to face the ignominy of being taken to the cleaners on his birthday.

"Yet 179 is not a low score, but the thing is that the Kings XI Punjab bowling is sometimes its own worst enemy and the opposition batting's best friend. Yesterday was Chris Jordan's birthday and he gave the return gifts in advance while getting only birthday bumps from CSK."

Virender Sehwag observed that Shane Watson finally found his touch and launched a blitzkrieg on the Kings XI Punjab bowlers along with Faf du Plessis.

"By the way, the thing that has been tried to start since the 19th September, that diesel engine Watson finally started. He and Faf du Plessis got together and took the Punjabi lads for a tour of the stadium, hitting the ball everywhere."

The former Kings XI Punjab head coach even mentioned that the last place in the IPL 2020 points table that is currently occupied by the franchise is their rightful position.

"CSK won the match by 10 wickets and consigned Kings XI Punjab to the last position in the points table, which is actually their place."

Virender Sehwag signed off by stating that the Kings XI Punjab are the first team to have lost a match while setting a target in Dubai.

"This is the first time this year that the side batting first in Dubai lost. This is a feat only Punjab can pull off."

After the Kings XI Punjab posted a score of 178/4 in their allotted 20 overs, none of their bowlers could contain the marauding Chennai Super Kings openers. The 2014 IPL finalists went on to lose the match by 10 wickets, with CSK achieving the target with more than two overs to spare.