IPL 2020: 'Why are the Chennai Super Kings playing Kedar Jadhav?' - Aakash Chopra previews game against the Rajasthan Royals

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should play a bowler instead of Kedar Jadhav, considering that the batsman plying his trade lower down the order will not serve any purpose.

He made this observation while previewing the MS Dhoni-led franchise's IPL 2020 encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the likely team changes, Aakash Chopra suggested that the Chennai Super Kings should bring in Josh Hazlewood in place of the injured Dwayne Bravo while also questioning Kedar Jadhav's place in the team.

"Bravo is out, Josh Hazlewood is in according to me. Why are the Chennai Super Kings playing Kedar Jadhav?"

The renowned commentator pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings would be better off playing a bowler instead of Jadhav, since that the middle-order batsman would be worthless in the position he is slated to bat at.

"If they want to play him, then they will have to see his batting position because the number at which they are sending him, it is actually futile. Play another bowler and choke the opposition."

From the Rajasthan Royals perspective, Aakash Chopra observed that the Steve Smith-led side are not required to make any changes, as they played well in the last match apart from a costly tactical mistake.

"RR was playing well in the last match and if they had not committed the one mistake of giving the 19th over to Unadkat instead of Jofra, they would have defeated RCB. So I don't see much scope of a change in their team."

While referring to the likely batting order that the Rajasthan Royals will employ, the former KKR player highlighted that Jos Buttler is batting too far down for them.

"Robin to open with Stokes now, things are changing. After that you send Samson but he needs to score runs. Then Steve Smith and Jos Buttler. I feel Buttler is batting a little too low down the order."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra also pointed out the significance of tonight's match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, with the loser likely to be ruled out of contention for a playoff spot.

"Whoever wins this match will remain in this tournament but whoever loses, for all practical purposes, their tournament is done and dusted. Because even if you win all the remaining matches after that, you will only reach 14 points and there is a strong possibility that it may not be enough."

Aakash Chopra on the likely game-changer in the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash

Jos Buttler will be one of the biggest threats for the Chennai Super Kings bowling attack [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Jos Buttler as the likely game-changer for the Rajasthan Royals in their encounter against the Chennai Super Kings.

"I am going with Jos Buttler as the game-changer in this match. I feel he will do well in this match, will hit quite a bit, the opposition team is not looking slightly but a lot weaker."

Advertisement

The 43-year-old pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings seem to be the weaker unit.

"They are just struggling although my heart always says that CSK should do well because I like Dhoni."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Rajasthan Royals as the likely victors in their clash against the Chennai Super Kings tonight.

"I am going with Rajasthan today which might mean that CSK's story is over. The heart will feel sad but can't help it."

Today's IPL 2020 encounter between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals will pit the two teams at the bottom of the points table against each other. The winner of the clash will jump to the fifth spot in the IPL 2020 points table, leaving the loser with an almost impossible task to qualify for the playoffs.