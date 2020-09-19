IPL 2020: Will treat Chennai Super Kings like any other opposition, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has stated that he likes playing against the Chennai Super Kings. The two teams have a lot of history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Sharma wants to enjoy the encounter. However, he doesn't want to put extra pressure on the team and wants to treat the game against CSK like any other game.

IPL 2020 will kickstart with the game between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings

The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the opening game of the IPL, which be played on 19th September at Abu Dhabi. This match is known as the 'El-Clasico' of the IPL. Sharma, however, wants to give the same amount of respect to all opposition teams in the league.

"Playing against CSK is always fun, we enjoy that battle. But when we play the game, it is just another opposition for us and that is how we want to move forward," Rohit Sharma said in a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter account.

Star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes that both the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings are the most loved sides in the IPL. He believes that the rivalry between the two teams brings the best out of him. Pandya is hopeful that the Mumbai Indians will bring their A-game to the table when they face CSK.

"It has become a game which people look forward to. It involves two franchises that are the most loved by the fans and that is why it became special. I do not know when we get our A-game out when we are playing against CSK ," Pandya said.

The Mumbai Indians will look to begin their IPL title defence with yet another win against the Chennai Super Kings. The latter, on the other hand, will look to avenge their defeat in the final of IPL 2019 and get off to a winning start.