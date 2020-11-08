IPL 2020: 'You cannot change the entire squad in every auction' - Ashish Nehra on RCB not sticking with their players

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) making frequent changes to their squad has resulted in them not performing consistently over the years in the IPL.

While speaking on Star Sports, Nehra and Irfan Pathan shared their views on the road ahead for RCB after their elimination from IPL 2020.

Ashish Nehra pointed out that RCB seem to revolve around only Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"RCB are overly dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The entire team and the squad revolves around them which is not the right thinking as it is a game of 11 players."

He added that all the other teams, with the exception of the Kings XI Punjab, have at least a handful of players in their core group.

"You should have at least 5 players, you can look at any other franchise, Kings XI Punjab also have similar problems where they don't have these two as well as they make even more changes. You need to keep 4-5 players with you."

The left-arm pacer observed that he will be keen to watch if RCB retain Aaron Finch for next season's IPL. He cited the examples of Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis, who were released after last year's tournament.

"It will be interesting to see if Aaron Finch will be there with the team next year. These difficulties have been there. Last year they had Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis."

The former RCB bowling coach mentioned that the franchise should retain the same players for two to three seasons, which has happened only with Kohli, De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"You should let the same players be with you for 2-3 years other than those two. These two players and Chahal are always there in RCB. Apart from them, you will not see a fourth name."

Ashish Nehra on RCB looking to change the entire squad at every auction

Talking about the performances of some of the RCB players in IPL 2020, Ashish Nehra lauded the consistent bowling displays of Washington Sundar, who didn't get much of a chance the previous season.

"Washington Sundar did not play last year because the team used to play a lot of matches in Bangalore and Moeen Ali was playing. But now when he got the big ground, he has also bowled well."

He also appreciated Mohammed Siraj for bouncing back from a rather unfruitful IPL 2019 for RCB.

"Mohammed Siraj got hit a lot in Bangalore last year. He got the big grounds and he has also bowled well."

Ashish Nehra iterated that RCB need to show more belief in their players and groom them to build a solid team instead of making wholesale changes in every auction.

"Otherwise from where will you get the players. You cannot change the entire squad in every auction, that apart from two or three, you will change the rest of the 16 to 18 players. They should stick to the same players for at least three years because making a team is a process in which they are very hasty."

Irfan Pathan highlighted that RCB only need a couple of enforcements to give the squad a well-rounded look.

"Every team requires to make few changes. RCB do not require too many changes. They only need one or two players, a middle-order batsman who can finish well, an Indian preferably or overseas and a bowler who can make the new ball move."

The absence of a reliable middle order has hit the Royal Challengers Bangalore hard in IPL 2020. Due to the lack of depth in their batting, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have had to bat a little conservatively in the middle overs to leave RCB behind the eight ball in most encounters.