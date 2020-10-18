IPL 2020: 'You will imagine that it is going to take a few days or maybe a couple of weeks for Dwayne Bravo to be back' - Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has revealed that seam-bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo could be out of action for a few days or even a couple of weeks due to his groin injury.

He made this observation during the post-match press conference after the MS Dhoni-led team's IPL 2020 defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

On being asked why Ravindra Jadeja bowled the last over instead of Dwayne Bravo, Stephen Fleming responded that the Trinidadian all-rounder got injured, and lamented the misfortunes CSK have had to endure throughout the season.

"Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured, so he couldn't bowl his last over. Naturally he is our death bowler. So, it is pretty much the way our season is going. We are getting little challenges thrown up at us."

The former Kiwi captain added that Jadeja bowling at the death was not the plan but CSK had no other option with Dwayne Bravo indisposed due to his injury.

"No, Jadeja wasn't planned to bowl at the death but with Bravo being injured that was the only option. And we did well to create a situation which could have worked in our favour but not ideal, we just need to keep working hard and try to turn it around."

Stephen Fleming on Dwayne Bravo's injury

On being asked further about Dwayne Bravo's injury, Stephen Fleming disclosed that it was a problem with his groin and that the West Indian was dejected that he could not fulfil his role of bowling at the death for CSK.

"He seems to have a right groin injury, I think. It is obviously serious enough to keep him from coming back on the field. He is desperately disappointed that he wasn't able to bowl that over, that's what he is pretty much in the team for."

Fleming signed off by revealing that although the extent of Dwayne Bravo's injury will have to be assessed, the all-rounder could be out for a few days or even a couple of weeks.

"He will have to be really assessed going forward but at this stage, you will imagine that it is going to take a few days or maybe a couple of weeks but we will assess that tomorrow."

With the Delhi Capitals needing 17 runs off the final over and Dwayne Bravo not on the field, MS Dhoni called on Ravindra Jadeja to weave his magic. But the left-arm spinner was carted all around the park by Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals to win with a ball to spare.

