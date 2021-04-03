IPL 2021: Who are the key players for Chennai Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings' performed rather poorly last season. However, this season, they have some players who can single-handedly win the title for CSK.

There is only one week left for the next edition of the Indian Premier League to begin. The 14th season of IPL will be starting from 09 April. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians while Chennai Super Kings will start their campaign against Delhi Capitals on 10 April. Although Chennai's performance last season was very poor, this season they have some players who can single-handedly win the title for CSK.

Sam Curran - Chennai Super Kings all-rounder

England's young all-rounder, Sam Curran, who played an unbeaten innings of 95 runs in the last ODI against India, is one of the key players of Chennai Super Kings. Sam impressed everyone with his performance in the last season of the IPL. He scored 186 runs and had 13 wickets to his name last year.

Suresh Raina - Chennai Super Kings veteran batsman

Chennai Super Kings veteran batsman Suresh Raina did not participate in the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. However, his presence was clearly missed by the team. Shane Watson will not be part of the team this season, as he has retired from all formats of cricket. In such a situation, the team will have more expectations from Raina. Raina was the first batsman to score five thousand runs in this league. He has 5368 runs in 193 matches of this league.

Suresh Raina will have to replace Shane Watson as the experienced campaigner for CSK

Moin ali - Chennai Super Kings' trump card

Chennai Super Kings bought England's senior spin all-rounder Moeen Ali for a hefty sum of Rs 7 crore in the IPL 2021 auction. Moin is a match-winner and his role is going to be very important for Chennai as well. He will play for the franchise for the first time. Given his experience and talent, he is expected to join the playing eleven from the very first match. He can prove useful to the team with both ball and bat.

Shardul Thakur - Chennai Super Kings wicket-taker

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur, who has made a mark in international cricket in the recent past, is also one of the team's leading players this season. Shardul, who recently performed brilliantly in the limited-overs series against England, would like to do well for Chennai Super Kings. Shardul is a wicket-taker and bowls very effectively in the middle overs.

Chennai will be hoping these players live up to their potential and will once again be pinning their hopes on captain cool MS Dhoni to guide these players.