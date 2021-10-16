Dale Steyn lambasts Cricket South Africa after they congratulated Lungi Ngidi for the IPL title, omitting Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has found itself deep in controversy after congratulating only Lungi Ngidi on social media for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 title. Former fast bowler Dale Steyn lambasted the statement and called it disgusting.

Apart from Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir were also part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that won the IPL. However, they did not find a mention in the CSA’s congratulatory post.

Faf du Plessis questioned the CSA, replying just “really???” to their Instagram post, but it contained the shock and anguish that the statement caused.

But Dale Steyn hit out at the CSA, questioning why the pair of du Plessis and Tahir were not even worth mentioning.

“Who’s running this account? he wrote. "Last I checked Faf isn’t even retired, Imran isn’t retired, both these guys have given years of service to CSA and they not worth a mention? Disgusting.”

Steyn further appealed to the cricketing body to do the right thing and to remove the tweet to save the embarrassment.

“CSA now blocked the comments section," he continued. "Here’s some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule.”

The whole post has now been taken down on both Twitter and Instagram.

Faf du Plessis starred for CSK in the IPL final

Faf du Plessis played a crucial role for CSK in the final and won the Player of the Match award

Faf du Plessis won the Player of the Match award in the IPL final for his knock of 86 runs from just 59 balls. The knock was critical in helping CSK post a daunting total of 192/3 on the board.

The former South African skipper had a memorable season with the bat. He fell short of becoming the highest run-getter in the IPL 2021 by just two runs after getting dismissed off the last delivery of the innings yesterday.

However, Faf du Plessis, along with his CSK teammate Imran Tahir, did not find a place in South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad. They will be returning to South Africa from the UAE after a successful IPL campaign.

