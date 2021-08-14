IPL 2021: UAE government decides to allow 60 percent attendance in stadiums

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has decided to allow 60 per cent attendance at the stadiums for the second phase of the IPL 2021. This decision was taken after thorough consultations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), as per the reports in the Telegraph.

Earlier, when the BCCI hosted the IPL 2021 in India before it got indefinitely postponed, no crowds were allowed at the venues, keeping the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

Likewise, no spectators were allowed to watch the games live during IPL 2020, when the entire tournament was played in the UAE. With 60 per cent of the audience turning up at the stadiums, it will be a massive boost for the players while playing the IPL matches.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will commence on September 19 with a game between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai. A total of 31 games, including the playoffs, will be played in this phase of the tournament. It will come to a close with the final on October 15. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah are the three venues shortlisted to host the remaining IPL 2021 matches.

CSK and MI reach the UAE to begin preparations for IPL 2021

CSK and MI are the first two teams to reach the UAE to begin their preparations for the tournament. While MS Dhoni and his men are currently in Dubai, the Rohit Sharma-led team has decided to commence their practice in Abu Dhabi. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to reach Abu Dhabi around August 27.

Before the IPL 2021 came to an abrupt halt due to rising COVID-19 cases within the franchises, the Delhi Capitals (DC) were at the top of the table with 12 points (six wins in eight matches). CSK and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were second and third with five wins from seven games, while MI were fourth with four wins in seven matches.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won three games each out of seven and eight matches, respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders won just two games out of seven, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got over the line only once in seven appearances.

