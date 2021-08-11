IPL 2021: 8 of the 11 English players land in London, to undergo quarantine

Eight of the 11 English players who participated in the now-suspended IPL 2021 landed at the Heathrow airport in London on Wednesday afternoon (May 5), according to reports. The remaining three cricketers are still in India but are expected to fly back home on Thursday.

The foreign players ended up in a fix when the Indian cricket board (BCCI) decided to indefinitely halt the 14th edition of the IPL on Tuesday (May 4), following rising Covid-19 cases in at least four of the eight franchise's bio-secure bubbles.

Meanwhile, the Australian IPL contingent is scampering for ways to get back home with its government not allowing citizens to touch down within 14 days of being in India. Notably, there are no direct flights between India and Australia presently.

The English IPL cohort, though, had a relatively easy run as they are likely to have boarded the one commercial flight operating between London and both Mumbai and Delhi daily.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, Delhi Capitals’ Chris Woakes, Tom Curran and Sam Billings, Chennai Super Kings’ Sam Curran and Moeen Ali, and Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler are the eight English stars who embarked on what would have been a journey filled with relief last night. They will now have to undergo isolation for 10 days in government-approved facilities.

The three players left behind are Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and the Punjab Kings duo of Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan. They are expected to fly out of India tomorrow. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Liam Livingstone had withdrawn from IPL 2021 on April 20, citing bubble fatigue.

How did the 11 English players fare in IPL 2021?

CSK – Sam Curran: 7 matches, 52 runs @ 26.00, SR: 208.00, Best: 34; 9 wickets @ 24.11, ER: 8.68, Best: 3 for 34

CSK – Moeen Ali: 6 matches, 206 runs @ 34.22, SR: 157.25, Best: 58, 5 wickets @ 14.80, ER: 6.16, Best: 3 for 7

DC – Chris Woakes: 3 matches, 5 wickets @ 21.93, ER: 7.45, Best: 2 for 18; 1 innings, 15 off 11

DC – Tom Curran: 2 matches, 1 wicket @ 75.00, ER: 9.78, Best: 1 for 40; 1 innings, 21 off 16

KKR – Eoin Morgan: 7 matches, 92 runs @ 15.33, SR: 112.19, Best: 47*

PBKS – Chris Jordan: 3 matches, 2 wickets @ 38, ER: 8.44, Best: 1 for 21; 2 innings, 32 runs @ 16, SR: 152.38, Best: 30

PBKS – Dawid Malan: 1 innings, 26 off 26

RR – Jos Buttler: 7 matches, 254 runs @ 36.28, SR: 153.01, Best: 124

RR – Ben Stokes: 1 match, 0 runs, 0 for 12

Note: Sam Billings and Jason Roy didn’t get a game.