IPL 2021: "A good show in IPL always works wonders"- Mayank Agarwal

Opener Mayank Agarwal has said that a good campaign in the IPL could help him break into India's squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Mayank Agarwal is keen to make an impression in the upcoming IPL, as that might present him with a chance to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, the batsman added that he isn't thinking too far ahead, as there is still a lot of time to go before the World Cup.

Nevertheless, the right-hander, who will ply his trade for the Punjab Kings, has said that a good outing in the IPL can work 'wonders' for a player when it comes to getting selected in the national team.

"IPL is a long tournament with so many matches. I will look to make the best use of opportunities and let my performances help my team win the title. A good show in IPL always works wonders. As far as the T20 World Cup goes, I am not thinking about it. It is still quite far. But yes, I would like to make an impression," the batsman said to the Hindustan Times.

Punjab Kings finished sixth in their last IPL campaign, missing out on the playoffs owing to an inferior net run rate. Nevertheless, Mayank Agarwal had a terrific time with the bat at the top of the order, amassing 424 runs at an average of 38.54 and an impressive strike rate of 156.45.

"Competition makes me more determined to deliver"- Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has endured a tough few months following his failure in the 2020-21 Test series in Australia.

Shubman Gill has seemingly usurped him as the first-choice Test opener after the youngster's impressive outing Down Under. However, Mayank Agarwal has said that the completion for places has made him more determined to perform well.

Advertisement

"It is fantastic to see the team doing so well in all formats. Actually, I like the competition. It pumps me up; I’m more focussed, raring to take up the challenges and better my performances. In the last two-three years, Indian cricket has gone upwards, and I think it is in the most exciting phase at the moment. The competition makes me more determined to deliver," the 30-year-old added.

Punjab Kings will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 in Mumbai. The Punjab outfit will play their last five group-stage games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which happens to be Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul's home ground.