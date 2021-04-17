IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra feels the Punjab Kings' balance is a little off with batting only till No. 6

Aakash Chopra has questioned the balance of the Punjab Kings playing XI since the team has no prominent batsman in the lineup after the No. 6 position.

The Punjab Kings are short of all-rounders in their IPL 2021 squad, with Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen the only players who fit the bill amongst the overseas contingent. Jalaj Saxena and Utkarsh Singh, both inexperienced at this level, are the Indian all-round options in their squad.

While reviewing the Punjab Kings' defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out the lack of balance in the KL Rahul-led team.

"If as a team you are going too hard too soon, you need to remember you have batting only till six. The bowlers start from No.7 - Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, and Arshdeep Singh. That is no batting. If you have batting only till six, it means your balance is a little off," said Chopra.

The lack of depth in the Punjab Kings batting lineup was laid threadbare because of them losing their five wickets with just 26 runs on the board. Although they scraped through to a total of 106/8, it was never going to pose a challenge for the Chennai Super Kings.

Aakash Chopra's suggestions for the Punjab Kings

Advertisement

Chris Gayle is batting at No.3 for the Punjab Kings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants the Punjab Kings to move Chris Gayle to the top of the order, with Henriques replacing Riley Meredith as the fourth overseas player.

"I feel you should open with Gayle, you can send Mayank at three as his form has not been that great. You should play Moises Henriques. I know the bowling might become a little weak but it is not that Riley Meredith is going to concede just 10 runs in his four overs and take three wickets," said Chopra.

While acknowledging the move might weaken the Punjab Kings bowling, the reputed commentator reckons Deepak Hooda and Henriques can together perform the fifth bowler's role.

"I am repeating the bowling might become thin but you can get the overs from Hooda and Moises Henriques. Once they move away from Mumbai, their stature can grow more but you need batting till seven. Batting till six is just not the right thing even though with that batting you scored 221 in the previous game," concluded Chopra.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings have big players in their top 6. But having Jhye Richardson at No.7 is not on. They have good a good bench of foreign players. Henriques can fit in well, but I feel as the tournament progresses n wkts get slower, Fabian Allen would be a brilliant choice! #PBKS #IPL — Ashwath Bobo (@Ashwathbobo) April 16, 2021

It was certainly surprising that the Punjab Kings did not acquire some reliable all-rounders at the IPL 2021 auction, considering the huge purse at their disposal. They will hope that their specialist batsmen and bowlers rise to the occasion and deliver the goods in their respective departments.