IPL 2021: "RCB did not utilize Washington Sundar properly as a bowler" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has picked Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) improper utilization of Washington Sundar as a bowler as one of the concerns for the franchise in IPL 2021.

Sundar did not bowl his full quota of overs in a majority of RCB matches in IPL 2021. The lanky off-spinner was not given the new ball and was even dropped for the Bangalore-based franchise's last match against the Punjab Kings.

While talking about some of RCB's concerns in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Washington Sundar could have been handled better with the ball.

"I feel RCB did not utilize Washington Sundar properly as a bowler. You can get him to bowl more but you are not doing that," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator called out Yuzvendra Chahal's lack of wicket-taking form as another problem area for RCB.

"Yuzvendra Chahal's form was a concern. He took just a couple wickets in the season till now. If he is not taking wickets and you are giving him less bowling, that's not going to work for RCB in the long run," observed Chopra.

Chahal has picked up just four wickets in the seven matches RCB have played in IPL 2021 to date. He has also proved quite expensive, having conceded an average of 8.26 runs per over.

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2021



0/41 (4) vs MI

0/29 (4) vs SRH

2/34 (4) vs KKR

0/18 (2) vs RR

1/24 (3) vs CSK

0/10 (2) vs DC

1/34 (4) vs PBKS --> TODAY#Chahal #RCB #PlayBold #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/uioZBehisZ — CricNerds (@cricnerds) April 30, 2021

"RCB's batting is not weak but lacks depth" - Aakash Chopra

RCB did not have an accomplished batsman after AB de Villiers at No.5 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted the lack of batting depth as a matter of concern for RCB.

"RCB's batting is not weak but lacks depth. Kohli and Devdutt open, you played Rajat, Shahbaz or Washi at No.3 just to lengthen the batting. After that Maxwell at No.4 and AB de Villiers at No.5. But who at No.6?," questioned Chopra.

The former KKR player pointed out that RCB have predominantly used bowling all-rounders at No.6 and No.7, an area that could prove their Achilles heel once the tournament commences.

"They did not have a batsman at No.6. Sometimes you played Daniel Sams, sometimes Daniel Christian or played Washi down the order. If a team does have batting at No.6 and No.7, there is a lot of pressure on the top five. Till now they have managed, but I do see it as a weak link," added Chopra.

Finally RCB's lack in batting depth has come under scrutiny.#IPL2021 — Chetan (@Chetan__Anand) April 25, 2021

The RCB batting has revolved around AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2021 thus far. Apart from the quartet, none of their batsmen have scored a total of 75 runs or averaged more than 20 in the tournament.