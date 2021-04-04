IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra feels RCB will not qualify for the playoffs

Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are unlikely to make the playoffs of IPL 2021.

The Virat Kohli-led side qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2020 for the first time since their run to the final in 2016. They are still in search of their maiden IPL title, having finished as the runners-up on three occasions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that RCB is unlikely to replicate last season's performance this year.

"I feel they will not qualify. Last season was their best in the last 3-4 years but even then they lost steam towards the end. Here I am seeing starting trouble and if the start is not good, this team can have issues," said Chopra.

RCB started IPL 2020 brightly before their challenge withered away towards the latter stages of the tournament. They will hope to start on a positive note this season as well and maintain that momentum as the tournament progresses.

Bold Diaries: RCB’s first practice match | IPL 2021



A fine half-century from Rajat Patidar, Yuzi’s miserly spell, and Harshal Patel’s all-round show: check out the highlights of the practice match on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fmuqLcfmvu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2021

Aakash Chopra's other predictions for the RCB players

Advertisement

Virat Kohli will be plying his trade at the top of the order for RCB in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons RCB skipper Virat Kohli will be the holder of the Orange Cap at the end of the preliminary phase of IPL 2021. He named Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and David Warner as the other possible contenders for the accolade.

"The Orange Cap will be on Kohli's head this year. He is going to open and the form with which he is coming in. There will be two more contenders, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and maybe David Warner as well. There will be a lot of fight between them but Virat Kohli might just end up winning by the league stage but he might be left behind if his team doesn't progress," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra feels the RCB duo of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal will be the most consistent opening pair in IPL 2021.

Advertisement

"The opening combination of Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal will have the best average as an opening pair across the eight teams. They will be very very successful although the strike rate may not be that good. They will not score 60 in six overs but will consistently give good starts from where AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell can kick on," added Chopra.

The 43-year-old signed off by picking Yuzvendra Chahal as the probable most successful bowler for RCB.

"Chahal to pick most wickets for RCB in this edition of the IPL," observed Chopra.

Beware batsmen ⚠️ : Laces aren't the only thing Yuzi will be tying in knots this #IPL2021 😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/IelpGS61xu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 31, 2021

IPL 2021 will present a huge opportunity for Chahal to cement his place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. A few indifferent performances in the recent past have cast some doubt over his place in the Indian team and he will hope to answer his critics with some match-winning spells in the upcoming IPL.