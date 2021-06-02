IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra names the players who could come in as replacements

Aakash Chopra has named a few overseas professionals who could be considered as replacement players for the remainder of IPL 2021.

England managing director Ashley Giles and the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board have already made it public that their players are unlikely to be a part of the rest of IPL 2021. With reports of Pat Cummins opting out of the tournament, some of the other Australian players might also follow suit.

It's almost impossible to provide NOC to Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for IPL considering international commitments. There's no chance of giving NOC to them. The T20 World Cup coming up and Now every match is important. - BCB President (In Ekkator TV) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) May 31, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that Protea, Kiwi and Caribbean players will be the prime targets of the IPL franchises. He named Alex Hales as one of the English players who might generate interest.

"You will look towards South African players, New Zealand, West Indies. These are the three big nations where you will look to get the players. Alex Hales, if someone needs an opener. Although he is English, he is not in England's scheme of things," said Chopra.

The former India cricketer named Evin Lewis, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro as some of the other openers the IPL franchises might look to onboard.

"If you are looking for a West Indian, then Evin Lewis. Martin Guptill, it will the UAE pitches and his T20 record is amazing. Colin Munro, who plays well in the CPL also, you can look towards him," added Chopra.

While stating that the IPL franchises could even look towards Sri Lankan and Afghanistan players, Aakash Chopra suggested Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway as a couple of other top-order batting options from New Zealand.

"It could be Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway as well. You can think about Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka is another nation where you can pick a few players. I was thinking about Rassie van der Dussen but there is an injury issue with him. Maybe a few Afghanistan players like Mohammad Shahzad," observed Chopra.

With India playing a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in the latter's backyard in July, the island nation's board might be willing to release their players for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Aakash Chopra on the overseas bowlers who could be picked for IPL 2021

Billy Stanlake could be one of the prime targets of the IPL franchises

Aakash Chopra named an assortment of seamers who could be on the radar of the IPL franchises.

"If you are looking for bowlers, I am thinking about Billy Stanlake because Australia doesn't give him chances. Mitchell McClenaghan, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Sean Abbott, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas - these few names also come to your mind," signed off Chopra.

The IPL franchises will be keenly watching the performances of players in the PSL, The Hundred and the CPL. These leagues might throw up players who could be onboarded as replacements for the remainder of IPL 2021.

According to reports, The BCCI are in talks with Cricket West Indies and are trying to convince them to advance the start of the Caribbean Premier League by a week or 10 days to avoid clash with IPL 2021.#CPL #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/kQVOrbyhEK — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 31, 2021