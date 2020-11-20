IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra names the players the Sunrisers Hyderabad should retain or use the RTM card on

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked the players that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) should either retain or use the RTM card on at the IPL 2021 auction.

He made this observation while talking about the way forward for the Orange Army in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by stating that the Sunrisers Hyderabad should display the same fighting spirit in IPL 2021 that they showed in the recently concluded edition of the league.

"My suggestion to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2021 will be do more of the same."

The renowned commentator expects some of the Indian youngsters to make a bigger contribution next year if they happen to be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I am expecting a little more from Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Vijay Shankar in the next season because if you do not get more from them, then it will be a problem."

While stating that the Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to get a backup for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aakash Chopra pointed out that they are unlikely to find one as they do not have any open positions in their overseas contingent as well.

"They cannot get a backup for Bhuvi. They cannot get a foreign bowler also as their overseas players have done well and you can play four of them only. Jason Holder and Rashid Khan have done well, they have not been able to play Nabi, Billy Stanlake was sitting out. So there is not much scope of a change."

Aakash Chopra's views on the players the Sunrisers Hyderabad should retain

Rashid Khan will undoubtedly be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra opined that David Warner and Rashid Khan should definitely be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also wants the franchise to either retain or use the RTM card on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

"Warner and Rashid Khan will be my first two picks whom I will like to retain for sure. After that I will look towards Bhuvi and Natarajan, I will retain one of them for sure with Right to Match card for the other."

The former KKR player named Manish Pandey as the other Indian player the Sunrisers Hyderabad should retain, and hopes that the franchise also manages to keep the services of Kane Williamson.

"And Manish Pandey, so these will be my five main players around whom I will like to build the team. And they will have to bring Kane Williamson somehow into the team because he is an outstanding player."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be faced with a dilemma about the foreign players they should retain if there is a mega-auction before IPL 2021.

While David Warner and Rashid Khan will surely be retained, the Orange Army will have to take a call between Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Holder depending on the number of overseas cricketers that a franchise can hold on to.