IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra names 3 players he feels Mumbai Indians should retain ahead of mega auction

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra has named three players who he thinks should be retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the mega auction. Chopra has picked current Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

According to various media reports, franchises might not be allowed to retain more than three players ahead of the mega auction. There is no official confirmation over the same though and neither is there any clarity over the Right To Match (RTM) option.

On Sunday, Chopra shared his views on the players Mumbai Indians should retain for the next IPL season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India Test opener commented:

“I don’t think teams will be allowed to retain more than three players. In my opinion, Mumbai Indians should retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. That would be my choice.”

Two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 following a disappointing showing in the edition, particularly with the bat. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise won seven and lost seven of the 14 IPL 2021 matches they played.

They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs in their last league encounter, but it was not enough for them to finish in the top four.

No place for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in Chopra’s best XI from bottom four

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Although Chopra wants Mumbai Indians to retain their captain Rohit for the next season, the 44-year-old did not pick the star batter in his best XI comprising players from franchises who finished in the bottom four.

Rohit scored 381 runs in 13 games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 127.42 and a best score of 63.

Explaining his decision not to pick Rohit in his best XI, Chopra elaborated:

“Rohit Sharma made runs but the typical big season has never come for him in the IPL. I cannot recall him scoring 500-600 runs in one IPL season. As good a cricketer as he is, Rohit hasn’t scored a lot of runs in franchise cricket in one season. He batted well but the big runs were still missing."

Rohit’s best performance in an IPL season came in 2013 when he amassed 538 runs at a strike rate of 131.54. It was also the year Mumbai Indians lifted their maiden IPL title.

