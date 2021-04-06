IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks Delhi Capitals' ideal playing XI

Aakash Chopra has picked the Delhi Capitals' ideal playing XI for IPL 2021. He carried out the exercise in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The Delhi Capitals have an excellent all-round unit with most of the bases covered. They will be led by Rishabh Pant as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

Aakash Chopra wants the Delhi Capitals to bat Ajinkya Rahane at No.3 so that they can have two big-hitters in Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis in the lower middle-order.

"Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to open. At three, I want to play Ajinkya Rahane because if Rahane is at three then you can play both Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis. So Rahane at three, Pant at four and Hetmyer and Stoinis at No.5 and No.6. This looks like a very decent top six to me," said Chopra.

With Rishabh Pant likely to bat at No.4, the Delhi Capitals possess one of the most explosive middle-orders in IPL 2021.

Aakash Chopra's preferred bowlers for his ideal Delhi Capitals XI

The Delhi Capitals might miss Axar Patel in their first few encounters of IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Axar Patel's likely absence for the first few matches of IPL 2021 could hamper the Delhi Capitals' balance. The all-rounder recently tested positive for COVID-19. Chopra reckons Amit Mishra can partner Ravichandran Ashwin in the spin department until Patel is available.

"There could be a few problems in the initial matches because you would have wanted Axar at No.7. If you put Ashwin at No.7, you will feel the batting is a little short. So, the first couple of games they might be struggling to find the right balance. But after that you play Ashwin and Axar, you can play Mishra also along with Ashwin," added Chopra.

The successful pairing of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada along with an experienced Indian pacer in the form of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav completes Aakash Chopra's preferred Delhi Capitals XI.

"Then you have got Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and play one out of Ishant and Umesh and your team is complete," signed off Chopra.

Nortje and Rabada might not be available for the first encounter as they will be serving their mandatory quarantine period. The Delhi Capitals could field Chris Woakes and Tom Curran against the Chennai Super Kings in such a scenario.

Guess who made that white ball talk last night at his first training session with the Capitals 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @chriswoakes pic.twitter.com/Bsgl47ETSE — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 5, 2021