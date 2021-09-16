IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his preferred playing XI for the Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred playing XI for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the second leg of IPL 2021.

The Rajasthan Royals have been hit hard by the absence of their big-ticket overseas players - Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Although they have acquired the services of some in-form players like Evin Lewis and Tabraiz Shamsi, their overseas contingent does not have the same formidable look.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opted to go with a couple of left-handers at the top of the order for the Rajasthan Royals. He elaborated:

"You should make Evin Lewis open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. You had given few opportunities to Manan Vohra but he did not do that well. So, I will go with Jaiswal and Evin Lewis."

With Sanju Samson expected to bat at No. 3, the former KKR player picked two overseas players in the middle order. Chopra observed:

"Sanju Samson as captain batting at No.3 and wicket-keeping. At No.4, you can have one out of David Miller or Rassie van der Dussen. I am tilting towards Van der Dussen, David Miller is good but Rassie has the charisma. Liam Livingstone, so you will three overseas in the top five, which is not a bad thing at all."

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



He was the highest scorer of the tournament by a huge margin 💪



#liamlivingstone #birminghamphoenix #thehundred Liam Livingstone was phenomenal in the inaugural season of the Men's Hundred Tournament 👏👏He was the highest scorer of the tournament by a huge margin 💪 Liam Livingstone was phenomenal in the inaugural season of the Men's Hundred Tournament 👏👏



He was the highest scorer of the tournament by a huge margin 💪



#liamlivingstone #birminghamphoenix #thehundred https://t.co/Im0DMduz4J

Although Aakash Chopra has suggested Rassie van der Dussen as an option, the South African is not part of the Rajasthan Royals squad. The inaugural IPL champions will have high expectations from the big-hitting Liam Livingstone.

Aakash Chopra's picks of all-rounders and bowlers in his preferred Rajasthan Royals XI

Shivam Dube has not had a great time for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants the Rajasthan Royals to show more confidence in Shivam Dube. He explained:

"Then you play Riyan Parag/Shivam Dube. Now your team is looking alright. You didn't play Shivam Dube too many matches, but you should play him now before you go towards Mahipal Lomror because he will give you the fast bowling as well."

The 43-year-old signed off by picking three Indian seamers in his preferred Rajasthan Royals playing XI. Chopra said:

"Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi. If you feel there is more help from the pitch, you have Shreyas Gopal and Mayank Markande as well. The team is not looking that bad on paper."

Also Read

The Rajasthan Royals also have Shamsi, who has been in exceptional wicket-taking form, as part of their squad. However, they will have to leave out one of their overseas batsmen to accommodate him in the playing XI.

Edited by Sai Krishna