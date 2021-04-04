IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks the Royal Challengers Bangalore's ideal playing XI

Aakash Chopra has picked the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ideal playing XI for IPL 2021. He carried out this exercise in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made some big-ticket buys in the form of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson at the IPL 2021 auction. They will hope that the duo do the star turn for the franchise with their all-round skills.

While Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli is the expected opening combination in Aakash Chopra's ideal RCB XI, he opted for the uncapped Rajat Patidar to bat at No. 3.

"Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli along with him, Patidar at No.3, AB de Villiers at No.4, then Glenn Maxwell at No.5 and Dan Christian at No.6," said Chopra.

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli to open for RCB in Vivo IPL 2021



Mike Hesson talks about Virat opening the batting, and ABD still being a wicket-keeping option for the team heading into the all-important IPL season!#IPL2021 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/TNFSlEtkEN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2021

The former India cricketer pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore does not have any recognised Indian lower middle-order batsmen and will thus require Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian to perform that role.

"Patidar is a good player but he is new. Maxwell is already very late at No.5. You want to push him up the order but if you try do that, Patidar will be the casualty. He will be of no use if he comes down the order. You have taken Azharuddeen but he is an opener and will not be able to bat down the order. They will have to play Dan Christian out of compulsion," added Chopra.

While Mohammed Azharuddeen excelled as an opener for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he did a decent job in the middle order for them in the Vijay Hazare tournament. So the Royal Challengers Bangalore could explore the thought of batting him down the order if the need arises.

Aakash Chopra's picks of bowlers in his ideal Royal Challengers Bangalore XI

Yuzvendra Chahal will be expected to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore spin attack

With three foreign players among the top six batsmen, Kyle Jamieson completes the overseas quota in Aakash Chopra's preferred Royal Challengers Bangalore XI.

"At No.7 you have got Washington Sundar, at No.8 you have got Kyle Jamieson, at No.9 you have got Chahal and then two fast bowlers - Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini. Jamieson, Dan Christian, Maxwell and AB will make the four overseas players," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by hoping that the Royal Challengers Bangalore can resolve their long-standing issues and perform even better than IPL 2020.

"The team is not looking that bad. So hopefully if they are able to sort their lower middle-order and death bowling concerns and get off to a good start, who knows 2021 could always be a better year than 2020," signed off Chopra.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2020 but were knocked out after losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. They will hope to end their title drought in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league.

Bold Diaries: Head Coach Simon Katich Interview



On @myntra presents Bold diaries, Head Coach Simon Katich spoke about his work from home experience during the IPL auction, the gains from 2020 season, and strengthening the core group for #IPL2021.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/gnFw493cwe — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2021