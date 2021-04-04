IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks the trio of Kohli, De Villiers and Chahal as RCB's biggest strength

Aakash Chopra has picked the trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal as the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) biggest strength.

While Kohli and De Villiers are the highest run-getters for RCB in IPL history, Chahal has bagged the most wickets for the franchise. They are expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading their respective departments in IPL 2021 as well.

Most runs in IPL history:



🔴 Virat Kohli - 5,878 @ 38.16

🟡 Suresh Raina - 5,368 @ 33.34

🟠 David Warner - 5,254 @ 42.71

🔵 Rohit Sharma - 5,230 @ 31.31

⚫ Shikhar Dhawan - 5,197 @ 34.41

🔴 AB de Villiers - 4,849 @ 40.40



Will one of them win the Orange Cap in #IPL2021? pic.twitter.com/LtVCWN3msF — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 30, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named the pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers as RCB's greatest strength.

"This team's strength in my opinion is that they have Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Whichever team has two players of such huge stature, you will say they are runaway match-winners, they are game-changers, they can change the game in a moment because this pair just keeps doing well," said Chopra.

The reputed commentator observed the addition of Yuzvendra Chahal to the duo makes the team significantly stronger.

"Yuzi Chahal, you can convert that pair into a trio. If your team has Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzi Chahal, it means you have three huge strengths. That's how I actually see it," added Chopra.

RCB will hope that the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson will alleviate some of the pressure on the trio in IPL 2021.

RCB has few very good youngsters: Aakash Chopra

Devdutt Padikkal stood out with the bat for RCB in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted RCB possess some exceptional young talents in the form of Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, and Mohammed Siraj.

"This team has few very good youngsters. Devdutt Padikkal who has grown in stature a lot. Washington Sundar has been doing very well and then Mohammed Siraj. His stocks have also headed towards north in the last twelve months," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old signed off by pointing out that RCB have an excellent mix of youth and experience, with their new foreign recruits also adding to their might.

"So you have three senior players in Kohli, AB and Chahal and you have three youngsters, where I have not taken the name of Saini also. So now there are only 4-5 places left where Maxwell and Jamieson will come and Dan Christian can also come," concluded Chopra.

RCB will hope Padikkal recovers quickly after having tested positive for COVID-19, as his absence could be a huge setback for the three-time IPL finalists.

"Devdutt Padikkal is undergoing quarantine and he is the race to be fit for the first match on 9th April against Mumbai Indians." - According to TOI — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 4, 2021