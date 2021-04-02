IPL 2021: "Suryakumar Yadav will be the highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has predicted that Suryakumar Yadav will be the highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

Yadav is coming into the IPL on the back of a couple of blazing knocks for Team India in the T20I series against England. The 30-year-old was the 5-time IPL champions' third-highest run-getter in IPL 2020, with 480 runs to his name.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra made a few predictions about the likely star performers for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

The former India cricketer picked Suryakumar Yadav to finish at the top of the run-scoring charts for the Mumbai Indians.

"Suryakumar Yadav will be the highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians. He is in very good form and will get to bat at a very good number. The grounds on which they are playing, the Indian batsmen will have to contribute more and I think Suryakumar Yadav will have a fab season once again," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old named Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians player who is likely to hit the most maximums.

"Rohit Sharma will hit the most sixes for this team. He will also have to do well with the bat this season because there will be more pressure on the Indians," added Chopra.

Ishan Kishan was both the highest run-scorer and the highest six-hitter for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. With a plethora of formidable batsmen in the franchise lineup, there is likely to be a healthy rivalry between them to finish on top of these charts.

Aakash Chopra's other two predictions regarding the Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra expects Jasprit Bumrah to continue his reign at the top of the wicket-taking charts for the Mumbai Indians.

"Bumrah will take the most number of wickets for the Mumbai Indians. It is a no-brainer, he is the best bowler in the IPL and the expectation will be that however might be the pitches, his stature will be high," said Chopra.

The former KKR player signed off by stating that the Mumbai Indians are the favourites to complete a hat-trick of titles in the prestigious league.

"Mumbai Indians will once again qualify, I feel they will once again reach the final and it is also possible that they lift the trophy. They could actually do the treble, it is difficult to retain the trophy but it is possible they do it for the third consecutive time. They are that good a side," concluded Chopra.

The Mumbai Indians will certainly be one of the front-runners for the IPL 2021 title. They seem to have all the bases covered in their squad, with most of their players coming into the tournament in a rich vein of form.