IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra predicts RCB's playing XI

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred playing XI for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, which starts Sunday.

The cricketer-turned commentator chose skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal as the openers. Their partnership took some time to get going in the first half of the season, but it dovetailed perfectly against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring an unbeaten 181, the highest opening stand ever for the team.

Aakash Chopra said RCB could go with young Madhya Pradesh cricketer Rajat Patidar as an opener as well. He, however, requested Kohli and Co. to refrain from too many changes early on in the tournament.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"You can also send Rajat Patidar there but I have just one request from you - please don't make changes so frequently... don't just keep changing and chopping. Rajat Patidar is a good player but everybody needs time."

The Indian leg's best performers Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers formed RCB's middle-order in Aakash Chopra's XI. Spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson joined them at No.6 and No.7 respectively.

Of the many recently announced new additions to the team, Aakash Chopra only picked Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera for his team. He called attention to the 29-year-old's 'undestimated' T20 record. Chopra added:

"I'll make the punt with Dushmantha Chameera. If they have signed him then they should make that punt. He's a good T20 player, don't underestimate him."

Chameera has picked up 31 wickets from as many T20Is at an average of 27.16 in addition to 60 scalps in 63 domestic T20s at 27.50.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, both of whom will have a point to prove in the format after getting looked over for the T20 World Cup squad, rounded up Aakash Chopra's XI.

Aakash Chopra's predicted XI

Also Read

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



There were smiles, hugs and laughter in the RCB camp as captain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and some of our foreign players had their first hit in the nets.



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli joins the RCB team after quarantineThere were smiles, hugs and laughter in the RCB camp as captain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and some of our foreign players had their first hit in the nets. Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli joins the RCB team after quarantine



There were smiles, hugs and laughter in the RCB camp as captain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and some of our foreign players had their first hit in the nets.



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 https://t.co/gxSEVf15rR

Complete XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera.

Edited by Samya Majumdar