IPL 2021: "It could be a double whammy for KKR" - Aakash Chopra on the possibility of Morgan and Cummins being unavailable

Aakash Chopra has said it could be a huge blow for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) if the remainder of IPL 2021 is staged after the T20 World Cup, and both Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins are unavailable.

Cricket Australia recently announced their home season schedule, with the Kangaroos supposed to play Afghanistan in a one-off Test starting November 27 followed by the five-match Ashes. This would rule out the presence of Aussie Test players from the remainder of the IPL if it is staged after the T20 World Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that KKR will suffer dual blows if Morgan and Cummins are not available for the remainder of the IPL.

"Pat Cummins will go for Kolkata, So, it could be a double whammy for KKR if England's players are also not available and Eoin Morgan is not available. So, if both Morgan the captain and Pat Cummins are not there, the team will become weaker," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might be hit the hardest by the Australian Test players' absence, as David Warner would not be available. On the flip side, he reckons the Delhi Capitals might not miss Steve Smith much with Shreyas Iyer expected to be back.

"The biggest loss will be for Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Warner will not be available if the IPL happens after World T20. Steve Smith will not be available but it might not be that big a loss for the Delhi Capitals because Shreyas Iyer will be back there and then they can play Nortje to have a better balance," added Chopra.

Eoin Morgan might still be available for KKR if the remainder of IPL 2021 is staged after the T20 World Cup, as the England limited-overs skipper is unlikely to make the Ashes squad.

However, SRH would be severely dented, with even Jonny Bairstow likely to be unavailable if the England Test players miss the remaining matches of the IPL.

Aakash Chopra on the other IPL teams which could be impacted due to Aussie players' absence

Josh Hazlewood had opted out of IPL 2021

Aakash Chopra observed Josh Hazlewood, who could have been back in CSK colours, will miss the remainder of IPL 2021 if it is held after the T20 World Cup.

"There is Josh Hazlewood. He did not play for sure but it seemed that he might be available once it happens again. But if it happens after the World T20, he will not be available for Chennai," said Chopra.

The former KKR player added that a few other players who are not regular members of the Australian Test team might also not be available for the remainder of IPL 2021, considering the huge squads that are picked in the COVID-19 era.

"There are a lot of players whose names are not there in the Test team as of now but can be there because huge squads are picked these days due to Covid. Adam Zampa might come into the scheme of things. The selectors might have started to think about Marcus Stonis. Mitchell Marsh is another all-rounder they might consider although they have got a very good all-rounder in the form of Cameron Green," observed Chopra.

RCB might not be too concerned if the Aussie Test players are unavailable for the remainder of IPL 2021. While there is the remote possibility of Adam Zampa being picked in the Australian Test team, the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Daniel Christian are unlikely to feature in the squad.