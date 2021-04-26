IPL 2021: "It's impossible to play him" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja's bowling against RCB

Aakash Chopra believes Ravindra Jadeja is unplayable on a pitch where the ball is gripping a little.

Jadeja snared three wickets to help the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) register a thumping 69-run win in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The all-rounder earlier played a blazing 62-run knock and inflicted a run-out to emerge as the undisputed star performer for CSK.

While reviewing the CSK-RCB encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja is a force to reckon with on a slightly helpful pitch.

"It's impossible to play him wherever the ball is holding on a little on the pitch. The way he dismissed Buttler, he got AB out almost in a similar fashion. He dismissed Maxwell with a straight ball and got Washi out as well," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his rocket throw to run out Dan Christian.

"And the direct hit. He had thrown the ball at a speed of 117 kmph. He is different, Sir Jadeja, unbelievable," added Chopra.

RCB were off to a blazing start in pursuit of the 192-run target. However, Ravindra Jadeja finished the match as a contest with the wickets of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers apart from Christian's run-out.

"Ravindra Jadeja is still a little underutilized" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja's rollicking innings took CSK to an imposing score [P/C: iplt20.com]

While singing praises about Ravindra Jadeja's knock, Aakash Chopra feels CSK are yet to make the best use of his batting abilities.

"What a player, what a knock it was. I feel he is still a little underutilized. If you see the last year as well, he didn't get that much batting. This year the captain is giving him the batting and I feel he will shine," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra highlighted Ravindra Jadeja took Harshal Patel, who is the current Purple Cap holder, to the cleaners and was almost solely responsible for RCB's annihilation.

"He hit five sixes and a four, totally 37 runs, against a bowler who is having a dream IPL. So, Jaddu single-handedly defeated RCB and took his team to the No.1 position," concluded Chopra.

The 37 runs Ravindra Jadeja scored off Harshal Patel's over, including one for a no-ball, is the joint-highest in IPL history. Chris Gayle achieved the same feat for RCB in IPL 2011, with the Kochi Tuskers' Prasanth Parameshwaran being the bowler at his mercy.