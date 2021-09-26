IPL 2021: DC or CSK? Ajay Jadeja and Pragyan Ojha pick the better team between the two

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has picked the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the better team than Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing season of the IPL.

CSK and DC have proved to be the most consistent sides in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. The two sides occupy the first two spots in the points table. While Delhi are placed at the numero-uno spot with eight wins in ten games, Chennai are second with seven victories in nine matches.

Delhi Capitals once again asserted their dominance with a clinical win against Rajasthan. But their struggles with the bat on a sluggish pitch and Chennai's big-match experience make the latter the favourites to go all the way. Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Jadeja said in this regard:

"I think Chennai is still looking for the better side among the two, although Delhi is also doing really well. Delhi sometimes get rushed in a big game like we saw today with their batting. Semi-final, final are one-game shoot-outs, and Chennai have immense experience of crunch game."

The Super Kings will have a chance to regain the top spot on Sunday when they lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

"Dhoni knows how to absorb pressure better" - Pragyan Ojha on CSK captain

Meanwhile, former spinner Pragyan Ojha knows MS Dhoni may not be contributing with the bat. But his prowess as a tactician and a leader cannot be understated.

Ojha also echoed Jadeja's opinion. He said that when it comes to crunch games, Dhoni knows how to absorb pressure and play mind games with the opposition. Ojha said:

"If you take out one man (MS Dhoni) from that team, then you'll see the difference. His tactics and strategies proved to be a lot of help for his players. In crunch games, experience counts a lot, and if you look at Dhoni and Pant, the former knows how to absorb pressure better and how to play mind games against the opposition."

DC and CSK locked horns earlier in the season where the Pant-led unit emerged victorious. DC have won three consecutive games against CSK and will look to extend their dominance over the former champions in their next meeting as well.

