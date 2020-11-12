IPL 2021: All the details about the mega auction and 9th IPL team

With the successful completion of IPL 2020 in the UAE amid the Coronavirus challenge, all eyes are now glued on the IPL mega auction likely to be held next year. Latest reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to go ahead with the mega auction as planned. The biggest talking point of the 2021 auction is the possibility of a new ninth team joining in.

What is the IPL mega auction?

At mega auctions, all the franchises have the choice to retain three important players plus two more through the Right To Match (RTM) options. However, there is no clarity over the retention policy yet for the 2021 mega auction.

Earlier, some news reports claimed that all the players will be back in the auction pool, and franchises will have to build their teams from scratch. However, that doesn’t sound feasible as it will severely affect the brand value of successful teams like the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

What about the 9th IPL team?

As reported prior to IPL 2020, the upcoming mega auction is likely to see the addition of a ninth team. News reports have claimed that the ninth team will be from Ahmedabad, with the Sardar Patel Stadium as their home ground, and also that some big business houses are keen on buying the new franchise.

Unconfirmed reports stated that Adani Group, owned by Gautam Adani, could be among the front-runners. However, there has been no further update on the same. Gujarat was earlier represented by Gujarat Lions in the IPL, replacing the suspended Chennai Super Kings. But, the franchise was in existence for two years only before CSK came back into the league.

When will IPL 2021 mega auction take place?

If COVID-19 hadn’t had a massive say, the auction was scheduled to be held in December this year. But, with the pandemic throwing off all schedules, the auction is not likely to be held before next year. BCCI is yet to come up with an official confirmation on the IPL 2021 mega auction.