"Always idolize MS Dhoni" - New CSK recruit Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham will play for CSK in IPL 2021.
Ayush Chaurasia
ANALYST
Modified 12 min ago
News
Krishnappa Gowtham has stated that he still cannot believe he will play alongside MS Dhoni in the upcoming IPL. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured Gowtham's services for a whopping ₹9.25 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction on Thursday.

Krishnappa Gowtham had his base price set at just ₹20 lakh. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad were also interested in his services, but the MS Dhoni-led side ultimately won the race for his signature. In the process, the all-rounder became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in IPL history.

Gowtham said in a video on IPL's website:

"I am literally like shivering and have no words to explain. It has not gotten into my system yet. It is a dream come true. Always idolize Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) bhai. The way he is as a human and the way he plays the game and finishes the games off. So yeah, this was something I always envied about him."

Krishnappa Gowtham added he is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with some of the greats of the game. The all-rounder also said he wouldn't let the hefty price tag affect his performance.

"Playing alongside the legends of the game like Raina and Dhoni. I would love to learn how they handle the game. Not too worried because of the price tag because at a given, we have to go out and perform. Having that badge on your head will put unwanted pressure. You just need to go out there and express yourself is what I look up to and do that," Gowtham added.

Krishnappa Gowtham has previously represented Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL. Last season, the 32-year-old only made just two appearances for the Mohali-based outfit.

Why CSK splashed the cash on Krishnappa Gowtham?

With CSK releasing Harbhajan Singh, they were in need of a finger spinner, and Krishnappa Gowtham fit the bill perfectly.

Gowtham is also a destructive lower-order batsman, whose IPL strike rate reads 169.09. In spinning conditions at Chepauk, his off-spin will be more than a handful for the opposition.

CSK's full squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth

Published 19 Feb 2021, 10:47 IST
