IPL 2021: "And my brother is taken" - Sister Malti reacts after Deepak Chahar proposes to his girlfriend

Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar was delighted after her brother proposed to his girlfriend after the IPL 2021 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Malti Chahar reshared Deepak Chahar's latest Instagram carousel post on her Instagram story and captioned it as follows:

"That moment (red heart) And my brother is taken."

You can see the screenshot of her Instagram story right here:

Deepak Chahar also posted a clip of himself proposing to his girlfriend on his official Instagram account earlier today. Malti left the following comment under that post:

"And she is shivering."

Deepak Chahar's posts have gone viral on Instagram. While the two photos he posted have received close to 300,000 likes inside an hour, the video has been viewed more than 200,000 times in just 30 minutes.

Deepak Chahar had an off day on the field today

While the Chahar family will never forget today's date, Deepak would like to forget his on-field performance in the match against the Punjab Kings. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder bowled an expensive spell of 1/48 as his team lost the game by six wickets.

Chahar will be keen to work hard on his bowling in the nets before the IPL 2021 playoffs get underway. The Chennai Super Kings are most likely to finish in the Top 2 and play against the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 Playoffs.

It will be interesting to see how Deepak Chahar performs in the most important phase of the competition. The Chennai Super Kings have lost their last three matches and have zero momentum on their side heading into the playoffs.

But CSK have a lot of experience, and it would be wrong to rule them out as potential winners of IPL 2021.

