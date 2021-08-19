IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar works on his fitness in quarantine [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar has kicked off his preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021. The rising star from Mumbai worked on his fitness during the seven-day quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians posted a few video clips of their players' workout sessions from the quarantine period in Abu Dhabi. MI's latest Instagram stories feature Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni and Anukul Roy.

Two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19. The Mumbai-based franchise performed well in the first phase of the season, registering four wins in seven matches.

Mumbai Indians will be keen to secure themselves a place in the IPL 2021 playoffs by continuing to perform the same way. In their last match, they defeated the Chennai Super Kings, and they now have an opportunity to record consecutive wins over CSK.

Will Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut in the upcoming matches?

Arjun Tendulkar, who made his domestic T20 debut earlier this year, did not get an opportunity to play in the first phase of IPL 2021. The chances of him getting his maiden IPL cap in upcoming games are low because the Mumbai Indians have experienced names like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne and Nathan Coulter-Nile available in their pace attack.

If a top fast bowler picks up an injury, Tendulkar Jr. could make his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians. It will be interesting to see how the left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder performs in the IPL if he gets a chance to showcase his talent in the blue jersey.

