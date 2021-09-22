IPL 2021: "I have not seen Hyderabad so impatient and confused"- Ashish Nehra on SRH making constant changes to their playing XI

Former Indian seamer Ashish Nehra is surprised by the lack of continuity that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have displayed with regards to the selection of their playing XI in the ongoing season of the IPL.

The former champions are in the midst of a forgettable campaign. The fact that they are yet to play the same set of 11 players in consecutive games says a lot about their struggles.

SRH have chosen as many as 21 players in their first 8 matches this far. Speaking on CricBuzz Live, Nehra said he hasn't seen the Sunrisers exhibit such impatience with their players. Nehra said:

"We have seen teams like Punjab, Rajasthan make constant changes to their playing 11 in the past. But compared to the past 4-5 years, irrespective of the results, we have not seen Hyderabad so impatient and confused with their playing XI selection as in the current season."

Nehra added:

"It all started from the first game itself and it’s not like the changes have been made due to injuries except one or two instances. It’s unlike Hyderabad and I am expecting them to show the kind of stability in their set-up like they have shown in the past."

The Sunrisers resumed their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and the Kane Williamson-led unit seems to be staring at yet another defeat.

Batting first, the 2016 champions were reduced to 90/6 in 15.1 overs. However, crucial knocks from Abdul Samad (28 off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (22 off 19) have helped them post a total of 134/9.

SRH are trying to find the best possible combination: Virender Sehwag

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag reckoned that SRH resorting to a whole host of changes in their playing XI is a reflection of a team that is desperate to find a winning combination.

Sehwag added that the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and other teams would have done the same had they lost a few games on the bounce. He said:

"When you start losing, you get desperate and resort to playing different players in the hope of winning. Teams like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai only make changes depending on the pitch conditions or match-ups. Since Hyderabad have lost consistently this season, they are making so many changes. They are just trying to find the best possible combination to win matches."

SRH have lost six of their first seven matches this season. If they fail to qualify for the playoffs, then it will be the first time in five years that SRH bows out in the group stage of the tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar