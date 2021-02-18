Create
"Keeps their old age quota intact" – Twitter erupts after Moeen Ali goes to CSK for INR 7 crore

Moeen Ali will play under MS Dhoni this year
Wasiq Agha
ANALYST
Modified 14 min ago
News
Moeen Ali will play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021. The England all-rounder’s recent performance in Chennai seemed to impress the franchise as they bought him for INR 7 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.

Moeen Ali moves to CSK from RCB after being released by the franchise earlier this year and is a solid addition to the Yellow Army.

A power hitter who is more than handy with his off-spin, Ali will add a new dimension to CSK’s team this season.

With Moeen Ali’s move to the Chennai Super Kings confirmed, fans on Twitter couldn’t help but react to the development. From player analysis to Dad's Army jokes, here are the best reactions from Twitter.

Fans happy with Moeen Ali to CSK deal

CSK fans were happy to welcome Moeen Ali to the franchise. Many appreciated his cricketing ability, writing that the three-time IPL champions had done well to get an able overseas all-rounder.

Dad army jokes galore for CSK buy

Moeen Ali is 33-years-old. That meant it was only a matter of time before the Dad Army jokes flooded the internet. Sure enough, fans had a blast talking about how Moeen Ali’s age makes him the perfect fit for CSK in IPL 2021.

Moeen Ali to CSK memes leave everyone in splits

Moeen Ali had a base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. But a bidding war between CSK and Punjab Kings saw the all-rounder finally get bought by the former for INR 7 crore.

With Moeen Ali making big bucks at the IPL 2021 auction, fans quickly posted some comical memes on Twitter.

Published 18 Feb 2021, 16:28 IST
IPL Auction 2021 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Moeen Ali
