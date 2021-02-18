"Keeps their old age quota intact" – Twitter erupts after Moeen Ali goes to CSK for INR 7 crore

Moeen Ali will play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021. The England all-rounder’s recent performance in Chennai seemed to impress the franchise as they bought him for INR 7 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.

Moeen Ali moves to CSK from RCB after being released by the franchise earlier this year and is a solid addition to the Yellow Army.

A power hitter who is more than handy with his off-spin, Ali will add a new dimension to CSK’s team this season.

With Moeen Ali’s move to the Chennai Super Kings confirmed, fans on Twitter couldn’t help but react to the development. From player analysis to Dad's Army jokes, here are the best reactions from Twitter.

Fans happy with Moeen Ali to CSK deal

CSK fans were happy to welcome Moeen Ali to the franchise. Many appreciated his cricketing ability, writing that the three-time IPL champions had done well to get an able overseas all-rounder.

CSK wanted an off-spinning all-rounder so if Maxwell was their first choice, and when they couldn’t buy him, Moeen Ali was the obvious one. Gone for 7 cr @ChennaiIPL #IPLAuction2021 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 18, 2021

Players released from RCB have a history of performing for their next franchise. Welcome Moeen Ali to CSK. #IPLAuction2021 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 18, 2021

The last few minutes of the Chennai test were worth their weight in gold for Moeen Ali! See, there is always opportunity when all seems lost! 😃 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Moeen Ali drew more attention than expected ..yes, but Value for @ChennaiIPL need an offie for sure , left handed Batsman too doesn’t hurt also called on #CricitwithBadri #IPLAuction 😊🏏💵👍🏼 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 18, 2021

Dad army jokes galore for CSK buy

Moeen Ali is 33-years-old. That meant it was only a matter of time before the Dad Army jokes flooded the internet. Sure enough, fans had a blast talking about how Moeen Ali’s age makes him the perfect fit for CSK in IPL 2021.

Chennai keeps its old age quota intact with Moeen Ali. #IPLAuction2021 — Karan Chhabra (@ChhabraKkc) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Chepauk crowd can ask about film updates to Moeen Ali in April and May. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2021

Moeen Ali finally admitted to the old age home 😝#IPLAuction2021 #ipl #csk — mokat mandal (@MandalMokat) February 18, 2021

Moeen Ali to CSK memes leave everyone in splits

Moeen Ali had a base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. But a bidding war between CSK and Punjab Kings saw the all-rounder finally get bought by the former for INR 7 crore.

With Moeen Ali making big bucks at the IPL 2021 auction, fans quickly posted some comical memes on Twitter.

Advertisement

Moeen Ali: My age is 30+



CSK: pic.twitter.com/Y7h0APytJu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021