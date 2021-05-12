IPL 2021: Australia stars to earn $18 million even if they skip the remainder of the league

IPL stars from Australia will receive payments of $18 million in total even if they don't return to play the remainder of the league, courtesy of their insurance policies.

Earlier this month, IPL 2021 had to be suspended indefinitely due to bubble breaches and rising COVID-19 cases in India.

A September window is being looked at by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct the rest of the 31 matches. Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and England are touted as probable venues to host the tournament in a six-week period just before the 2021 T20 World Cup.

But a tight international schedule around that time would imply that fewer players will be available to participate in the tournament.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has already mandated its players to prioritize national duty above the IPL, and it is highly unlikely that any of them would take part in the other half of the tournament.

Australian players may also be given the same kind of decree, given that Cricket Australia (CA) is planning bilateral cricket to fill the schedule and help prepare for the mega event later this year, followed by the Ashes.

No financial loss for cricketers from Australia

Many of the Australian cricketers have got huge IPL contracts. However, insurance policies that are in place should save them from any financial implications if they don't return, and they are likely to receive their payments in full.

Since 2011, IPL franchises have started taking insurance policies for their players should they miss the tournament for any reason. Cancelation of the tournament is also covered in these policies, which should help these cricketers breathe a huge sigh of relief.

However, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who left the tournament at their own will, would have to forego their payments.

Australia will tour the West Indies in June and July before hosting Sri Lanka at home just before the T20 World Cup.