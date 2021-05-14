IPL 2021: Australian stars to return home this weekend and quarantine in Sydney

The Australian IPL 2021 contingent, which has been stuck in the Maldives over the past few days, could be back home by the end of this weekend. The Australians are set to quarantine at a hotel once they arrive in Sydney, under a plan funded by the BCCI.

Australian cricketers, coaches and media personnel are currently stranded in the Maldives ever since they departed India after IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed on May 4. The group has since been waiting for the Australian government to lift the travel ban that will allow them to return home.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald reveals that a deal to get the Australians back home has been finalized. An arrangement with the New South Wales government will see the Australian group quarantine at a hotel in Sydney upon arrival.

Cricket Australia confirms Aussie players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. They’ll stay there until the travel ban is lifted on May 15. Mike Hussey remains in India, under the care of CSK. #IPL — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 6, 2021

On May 16, the 38-member group will take a charter flight out of the Maldives via Malaysia to Sydney where they will have to serve a 14-day quarantine.

The publication also revealed that the BCCI will pay the entire quarantine bill for the Australians. Cricket Australia made it clear last week that the board will not seek any exemptions for its IPL 2021 contingent.

Since then, the Australian board has been pondering ways to ensure the return of its citizens in a manner that does not pose problems for other inbound travelers.

Michael Hussey may join the IPL 2021 Australia contingent soon

I've just got confirmation that Michael Hussey's second test has come back positive for Covid-19 this afternoon. My prayers and wishes that he, and any one else infected, has a speedy recovery. 🙏 #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 5, 2021

The publication also stated that Michael Hussey could also board the charter flight. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach needs to return a negative result to depart for the Maldives, with the 45-year-old is currently recovering from the virus in Chennai.

Speaking to InsideSport, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanath handed the latest update on Michael Hussey.

“If there is a travel ban for India, obviously, he will not be able to join the rest of the contingent in the Maldives. But it’s too early to say anything. We have to wait and see the situation. Let him first test negative. We will assess the situation on that day and plan accordingly,” Vishwanath said.

It is hoped that Michael Hussey will be able to return a negative test by Friday and join the rest of the Australian contingent in the Maldives soon.

#CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has become the latest member in the IPL bubble to have tested positive for Covid-19 ⤵ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 5, 2021