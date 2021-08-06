IPL 2021: BCCI asks all franchises to get all members vaccinated before leaving for UAE - Reports

With IPL 2021 set to resume in the United Arab Emirates next month, the BCCI has reportedly asked all franchises to get their members fully vaccinated before departing for the Middle East in an effort to keep COVID-19 at bay.

The 14th edition of the IPL began in April earlier this year. However, the BCCI had to suspend the season midway through due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubbles.

While most cricketers have been vaccinated by now, Indian cricket's governing body has stressed on the vaccination of all members to avoid any issues during the second phase.

"We have been told that all those travelling should have completed taking both the doses of vaccination so that there is no problem once teams reach UAE," a source informed ANI on Friday (August 6).

Last year, the board managed to conduct the entire IPL season in the UAE without any interruptions. The BCCI will hope for another successful IPL season in the Middle East this year.

Players to quarantine for seven days before joining the IPL 2021 training sessions: Sources

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (L) traveled to the UAE last year for the IPL and the Women's T20 Challenge (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Like last year, all participants in the Indian Premier League will have to quarantine before kicking off their training sessions. According to ANI's report, the teams will have to quarantine for seven days ahead of IPL 2021's second phase.

"The quarantine process is most likely going to be seven days before teams can start training," the source added.

Punjab Kings will be one of the first teams to land in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. The franchise's CEO Satish Menon had confirmed earlier that the Kings will depart for the UAE on August 29. Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings are expected to leave next week.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee