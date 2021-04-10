IPL 2021: BCCI makes negative Covid report mandatory to attend matches at Wankhede Stadium

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the BCCI has made it mandatory for all officials attending IPL matches to produce a negative RT-PCR report. As per protocols, the Covid-19 test must be conducted no more than 48 hours before the match and must return a negative result to allow entry into the Wankhede stadium.

Wankhede Stadium is scheduled to host 10 league-stage IPL games between April 10 and April 25. The iconic stadium in Mumbai will host the clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings today.

"Dear Apex Council members, as per the BCCI’s protocol, all the officials who would be attending IPL 2021 matches at the Wankhede Stadium are required to produce a negative report of the RT-PCR test conducted within 48 hours of the matchday," wrote MCA secretary Sanjay Naik as reported by TOI.

The note further read that even those who have been vaccinated would have to undergo the same protocols before attending IPL games in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai region.

"The report will have to be produced at the time of entry to the stadium on each match day. Hence you are requested to get yourself tested at your end and carry the negative report to the stadium on match day," read Naik's statement.

DC to take on CSK in the 2nd IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium

After a nail-biting finish in the IPL 2021 season opener, the action now moves to Mumbai where the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals take on the Chennai Super Kings.

While CSK will hope to start their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note after a forgettable IPL 2020, the young DC team are looking to go one step further after losing in the final last year.

