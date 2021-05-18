IPL 2021: BCCI paying for Australian cricketers’ quarantine stay in Sydney, confirms CA chief 

Cricket Australia's (CA) interim chief executive Nick Hockley has confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is paying for the quarantine stay of Australian cricketers in Sydney.

The Australian contingent, which was stuck in Maldives after IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19, landed in Sydney on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Mike Hussey has also returned to Australia after recovering from COVID-19, via Doha on a commercial flight.

Reports have been emerging of preferential treatment being given to Australian cricketers who returned from the Maldives.

Hockley, responding to a query from The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, clarified that BCCI is funding the quarantined cricketers’ stay in a Sydney hotel. Praising the Indian cricket board, Hockley said:

"BCCI at the outset committed to ensuring that they got home safely and as quickly as possible. We've been working closely with them. They've been fantastic. They've delivered on that promise. The BCCI are fulfilling on their commitments. They've made good on their promise and we're extremely appreciative."

IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely on May 4 after multiple cases of COVID-19 cases started emerging in the tournament’s bio-bubble.

Because of the ban on travelers from India, stranded Australian cricketers along with support staff and members of the media flew off to the Maldives, where they stayed until the end of the ban.

Grateful to BCCI for sending Australian cricketers home quickly and safely: CA chief

After the Australian cricketers stranded in Maldives landed in Sydney on Monday, CA interim CEO Hockley thanked the BCCI for ensuring the safe return of their players and staff members.

Australian cricketers and other members of the contingent that returned from the Maldives are currently serving their 14-day quarantine in a designated Sydney hotel. The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hockley as saying:

"We're delighted. We're really grateful to the BCCI for getting them home quickly and safely. I haven't spoken to them since they've landed, but obviously we've been in text exchange and I'm sure they'll be very relieved and very appreciative to be home.”

On Monday, Australia also announced an extended 23-man squad for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies. The Aaron Finch-led outfit will play five T20Is in St Lucia and three ODIs in Barbados.

Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell, who were part of IPL 2021, were named in the squad for the white-ball tour of the Windies.