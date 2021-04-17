IPL 2021: Ben Stokes flies back home, will undergo surgery

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ben Stokes has returned to the United Kingdom after further scans of his finger revealed he has to undergo surgery.

The English cricketer injured himself while fielding during the game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Chris Gayle tried to smash a ball off Riyan Parag over long-on but couldn't connect with the shot well enough and ended up mistiming it.

Ben Stokes, at long-on, charged in at full pace as the ball fell well in front of him and took a good diving catch. However, he broke his finger in the process, which eventually ruled him out of the tournament.

Initially, the Rajasthan Royals claimed Ben Stokes would remain with the squad for the rest of the tournament. However, he has now flown back home and will soon go under the knife.

The Rajasthan Royals had a small celebration last night as they bid adieu to their ace all-rounder.

"Bye, Ben! The all-rounder flew back home last night after a scan revealed that he'll have to undergo surgery on his finger. Speedy recovery, champ," RR wrote in a social media post.

Ben Stokes loss is a massive blow for the Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals will feel the absence of Ben Stokes going ahead in the tournament. The all-rounder has been a vital cog in the team for some time now.

Advertisement

Last year, he scored 285 runs in 8 matches at an average of 40.71 and a strike rate of 142.50. The 29-year-old also registered a century and a fifty in IPL 2020.

With Jofra Archer's return uncertain, the problems only keep mounting for the Royals, who have won one game and lost the other thus far in IPL 2021.

This broken finger also means that Ben Stokes will miss the New Zealand Tests later this year, as he'll be out of action for at least 12 weeks.

Ben Stokes could be back in action for the Hundred, which will be followed by a five-match Test series against India in England.