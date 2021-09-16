IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni has to lift himself" - Brad Hogg previews CSK and MI ahead of UAE leg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has previewed the two most successful IPL franchises - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) - ahead of the 2021 season's UAE leg, which starts on Sunday.

Discussing about the three-time champions CSK, Brad Hogg said the injury scare from opener Faf du Plessis could be a major worry for them. He added that while their batting lineup has depth, skipper MS Dhoni will have to "lift himself" this season.

Brad Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"The big issue I have with them is Faf du Plessis. If he's injured, that's going to cause a few holes in their batting lineup. Their top-6 last year was phenomenal - MS Dhoni has to lift [himself] but the way they used Moeen Ali gave them good depth in their batting and also in their bowling. They have also got the big inclusion in Josh Hazlewood as well just to add extra depth to their quicks."

Faf du Plessis sustained a groin injury on September 12 during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The St. Lucia Kings captain didn't feature in the semi-finals or final of the T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni had a dismal first half in India. From four innings he scored 37 runs at an average of 12.33, with CSK constantly changing his batting position. He has looked in brilliant touch in the nets and will look to extend that form to the field.

"Interested to see how Rohit Sharma adjusts back into the T20 form" - Brad Hogg

Former chinaman bowler Brad Hogg.

Brad Hogg lauded the five-time champions MI as a well-balanced side and put them alongside CSK in his predicted top three for the season. He, however, expressed keen interest in how skipper Rohit Sharma will adjust to the fast-paced format, considering his recent patient stints against the red ball in England.

Brad Hogg added:

"They've just got good all-round ability throughout their lineup and the depth of their squad balances out where they can replace certain players. Rohit Sharma is in full swing right now with his form over in Test cricket. I'd be interested to see how he adjusts back into the T20 form. We know how dominant he's with the white-ball but just that change of tactics in the Test arena where he's playing the ball late, not going after it, will that make a little bit of difference early on in this second phase?... CSK and MI are in the top-3 for me."

MI and CSK will clash in Dubai for the curtain raiser on Sunday. The match will start at 7:30 IST.

Edited by Samya Majumdar