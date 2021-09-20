IPL 2021: "Imagine the stories you'll get to tell" - Brendon McCullum tells Kolkata Knight Riders to keep fighting for playoff spot

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may be down, but they are certainly not out. KKR head coach Brendon McCullum gave his squad a rousing speech ahead of their IPL 2021 clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Despite only getting two wins from their opening seven games, Brendon McCullum has no plans on giving up on the Kolkata Knight Riders' dream of making the playoffs just yet.

In a video released by the Kolkata Knight Riders on Instagram, the former New Zealand captain is seen giving a speech to his players. And KKR fans will certainly get goosebumps after listening to this.

McCullum said:

"We've only won two games from seven and we're feeling bad about that. I want us to see that as a challenge, see that as an opportunity. An opportunity to rectify the mistakes that we've made. It's testing us about the beliefs that we've got in one another, and our beliefs in our own skills. Get that morale going again. I want to get everyone bouncing off of each other. That's when we play our best cricket. As long as you're bringing energy, as long as you're committing to the team, and as long as you're trying to put into the bucket of what KKR is about then you're cool by me."

"Imagine things work out and then in five weeks you're standing there with the trophy after being two wins from seven games. Imagine the stories you'll get to tell," he added.

"We've got nothing to lose" - Brendon McCullum on what makes Kolkata Knight Riders dangerous in IPL 2021

Brendon McCullum is confident the Kolkata Knight Riders can shock everyone in the IPL

Brendon McCullum is certainly confident in the Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of making it to the playoffs. As they have nothing to lose, he feels that they can cause problems for the other teams ahead of them in the table.

"We've got nothing to lose and that's what makes us dangerous. Look around our team, we've got a very good team. Yeah, there's other teams with lots of superstars in it too. But man for man, we've got a really good team."

Fans will get to see whether Brendon McCullum's rousing talk pays off as the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

