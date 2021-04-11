IPL 2021: "Call Chahal for booking us"- RCB players hilariously pose as a music band

Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a winning start in IPL 2021. RCB defeated the Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the season opener on Friday. Following the intense encounter, the RCB players relaxed a bit.

Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby and Washington Sundar posed like a music band during a recent shoot.

Padikkal posted a photo of them on his Instagram story, with a hilarious caption asking fans to contact Chahal to book the band.

Devdutt Padikkal's recent Instagram story

All RCB players had different musical instruments in their hands. Navdeep Saini posed with an electric guitar, while Devdutt Padikkal preferred posing with a dhol. Washington Sundar played the trumpet while posing, and Yuzvendra Chahal had bongo drums with him.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 14.

Will Devdutt Padikkal return to the RCB lineup for the second match?

Bold Diaries: Finn Allen and Devdutt Padikkal undergo scenario practice



Fresh out of quarantine Finn Allen, and recharged and rejuvenated Devdutt Padikkal were in full flow. They speak about their form, health and more, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/15CC43PtLQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 11, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal did not play in the IPL 2021 season opener against the Mumbai Indians for medical reasons. The RCB medical staff advised Padikkal to rest for some more time after his battle with COVID-19.

The left-handed batsman had a breakthrough IPL season last year in the United Arab Emirates. Padikkal will look forward to continuing from where he left off last season.

The 20-year-old had scored a half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on his IPL debut and will be eager to replicate the same if he gets a chance to play on Wednesday evening.

Virat Kohli had stated at the toss that Padikkal could be ready soon. Hence, RCB could bring him in place of Rajat Patidar for the next match.

Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Azharuddeen in the photoshoot of RCB ahead of the IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/M0FvkT14xm — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 8, 2021

Washington Sundar could move to the lower middle-order, while Kohli can open the innings with Devdutt Padikkal. It will be exciting to see how Padikkal performs for RCB in IPL 2021.