IPL 2021: "Can be a little slow off the mark" - Glenn Maxwell on RCB's Powerplay woes with the ball

Star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that they can sometimes be a bit slow to find their rhythm with the ball and can improve by being more consistent with their lengths.

RCB have not been very good with the ball in the Powerplay in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, picking up only one wicket in the first six overs.

Speaking ahead of RCB's Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Maxwell said:

"We just have to stick to our game plans. Sometimes we can be a little slow off the mark, but if we can be on it from ball one, stick to our lengths for a bit longer, then we can put them under pressure from the start and actually get ourselves into the game."

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the match against KKR.

Win against DC a confidence boost for RCB ahead of knockouts: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell, RCB's highest run-scorer this season, helped the team to a crucial win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final league match.

Maxwell said the win, which was sealed with a last-ball six from the player of the match, KS Bharat, was a great way to head into the knockouts as it gave the team a lot of confidence.

Speaking about Bharat and the match against DC, Maxwell said:

"He was pretty buoyed after the last game. Obviously, it was an amazing night. We were probably behind for a lot of it, but to finish off like that was a great way to head into the playoffs.

"Even though we had secured our spot, it was just nice to win a game like that and give the whole group confidence going forward."

Maxwell hit an unbeaten 51 while Bharat, smashed 78, which included a six off the final delivery to seal the win against DC.

Maxwell has been crucial for RCB this season, with 498 runs in 14 matches. He has amassed six half-centuries, with a top-score of 78.

The 32-year-old has also chipped in with three wickets. He will be crucial for the Bangalore franchise in the playoffs.

