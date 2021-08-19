IPL 2021: "Can't wait to see Abdul Samad hitting sixes soon" - David Warner looking forward to reuniting with SRH teammate

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is looking forward to reuniting with teammate Abdul Samad when IPL 2021 resumes next month in the UAE.

The IPL was suspended in May after several franchises reported positive COVID-19 cases. The season is scheduled to resume on September 19.

Warner, who confirmed his participation in the remainder of the tournament a couple of days ago, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside Samad, a young all-rounder from Kashmir.

"Can't wait to see @AbdulSamad hitting sixes soon," Warner captioned the post.

David Warner alongside teammate Abdul Samad

The 20-year-old Samad has earned a reputation for being a big hitter. He shot into the limelight with his towering sixes in IPL 2020 in the UAE. However, he struggled to live up to his reputation in the first half of IPL 2021, accumulating only 36 runs from four matches, with a high score of 26.

David Warner's record in IPL 2021

David Warner copped a lot of criticism for an apparent lack of intent in the first half of IPL 2021. He also reportedly had a falling out with the team management after which he was removed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain. New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson was handed the reins.

Warner managed just 193 runs from six matches before the competition's suspension. The dynamic southpaw will be hoping to rediscover his best form when the season resumes.

Sunrisers are slated to land in the UAE on August 31 following which they will undergo a period of mandatory quarantine before starting their preparations. Williamson's side will play their first match of the second phase against the Delhi Capitals on September 22.

Sunrisers are currently eighth in the points table with only two points from seven matches.

