IPL 2021: "Playing against MI feels like a final" - Dwayne Bravo after CSK beat MI by 20 runs

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has expressed that any encounter against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League feels like a final. The 37-year old feels that Mumbai Indians is the toughest team to play against in the IPL.

His remarks came moments after his side triumphed over their fierce rivals Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Dubai International Stadium in the first match of the second phase of IPL 2021.

While talking with Star Sports, Bravo stated:

"It's a good feeling, obviously against MI, it's the toughest team in the IPL, and it's like a final playing against them, it's always a good feeling to win."

Earlier, CSK opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten innings of 88 runs and helped his side post a total of 156 runs after the franchise was reduced to 24/4 inside the powerplay.

The West Indian also contributed to CSK's victory. His cameo of 23 runs from eight deliveries with the bat provided CSK with a strong finish in the first innings. Bravo then followed it up with three wickets during the backend of MI's innings to secure the win.

On being asked about yesterday's Man of the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bravo said:

"Gaikwad has been our star player at the end of last season and this season (first phase). He is a quality player, played proper cricket shots and played till the end. He has an appetite for runs and it was good to get over the line in this game."

"I just tried to protect myself in the last stages of CPL" - DJ Bravo

DJ Bravo, who captained the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 title recently, said he tried to protect himself during the latter stages of the tournament.

As a precautionary measure, he also missed a few matches for his side. While shedding light on his fitness and bowling, the all-rounder explained:

Also Read

"I just tried to protect myself in the last stages of CPL and when I came over here, just had one bowling session which was yesterday. Happy to get four overs through today. Now I bat lower down the order with the batting line-up CSK. For me, it's just about trying to get the momentum and try to capitalize, adjust and adapt."

With yesterday's win, CSK went top of the table while Mumbai still found themselves in fourth. The three-time IPL champions will next be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on September 24.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar