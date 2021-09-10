IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to fly down players to Dubai from Manchester on Saturday

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are planning to fly down Team India players who are part of their 2021 IPL squad to Dubai on Saturday. The players returning from Manchester will undergo a six-day quarantine before joining the rest of the squad ahead of the resumption of the IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Cheteshwar Pujara are the three CSK players set to fly to Dubai on Saturday. The development was confirmed by CSK’s CEO, Kasi Viswanathan.

“Now that the Test match is off, we are looking to get the CSK boys into Dubai tomorrow,” Viswanathan told ANI.

The fifth and final Test between India and England in Manchester on Friday was canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian team contingent.

After several rounds of discussion and speculation, it was confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) a rescheduling of the canceled Test.

India are due to tour England next summer for two white-ball series, and the fifth Test could be played then. India currently lead the five-Test series 2-1.

A BCCI statement confirmed:

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match."

For the IPL, the BCCI has come up with a 46-page health advisory that charts out pointers to be followed for the smooth functioning of the league.

Update: The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test.



CSK to kickstart the resumption of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 was postponed in May when the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged India and cases started to emerge inside the bio-bubble. The cash-rich league is set to resume on September 19, with CSK facing arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI).

With five wins from seven matches, MS Dhoni-led CSK are currently second in the points table with 10 points. The table is led by Delhi Capitals (DC), who have managed six wins from their eight games.

The UAE leg of the IPL will be crucial for CSK, who fared poorly here last season. In IPL 2020, for the first time in the tournament’s history, CSK failed to secure qualification to the tournament play-offs. The three-time IPL winners will look to rectify the same.

