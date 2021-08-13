IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings land in Dubai for second phase of the tournament

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have landed in Dubai for the remainder of IPL 2021. The second half of the tournament kicks off on September 19.

The Super Kings are the second side to reach Dubai after the defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Chennai Super Kings Twitter handle shared a picture of the cricketers coming out of the Dubai airport. They captioned the post:

"Touchdown. Whistles Kingdom, UAE."

The Indian contingent of Chennai Super Kings side consisting of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma could be seen in the photos.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni also traveled with the squad along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. He traveled to Chennai and entered the bio-bubble before flying out with the entire squad.

Meanwhile, veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina shared a clip of the sea view from his room on his Instagram story. Incidentally, Raina didn't feature in the last edition of the tournament. He had traveled to the UAE with the squad but returned to India ahead of the start of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Watch the clip here.

Chennai Super Kings in the second spot behind Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni's side were second in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was postponed on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. They have managed to secure 10 points from seven matches so far after making a slow start to the competition.

The addition of England all-rounder Moeen Ali to the team helped the Chennai Super Kings. Ali scored 206 runs at the top from six games The likes of Suresh Raina and Ruturaj Gaikwad also chipped in useful contributions while the bowlers also performed well.

The Chennai Super Kings will hope to keep their mojo going when they begin their campaign in the UAE against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Dubai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar