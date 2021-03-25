IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings land in Mumbai, check into Trident hotel

Team members of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings have arrived in Mumbai. After landing in the city, they have checked into the renowned Trident hotel.

Chennai Super Kings had left from Chennai for Mumbai earlier in the day. The franchise had informed about the same on their social media accounts.

Taking to their official Instagram account, Chennai Super Kings posted a video (Insta story) of their members heading into the hotel along with their kit.

Along with the video, CSK posted:

“Yellove Rolling in!”

On Wednesday, the franchise had informed that they would be shifting their training camp from Chennai to Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2021 campaign.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan had earlier said that the move to shift their training camp to Mumbai was to help the players get acclimatised with the conditions.

Key players of the Chennai Super Kings, including captain MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad, among others, had been preparing for IPL 2021 in Chennai till now. Their further training will now take place in Mumbai.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL 2021 will be played in a handful of cities across India. Chennai is not one of the venues for IPL 2021. Hence, the Chennai Super Kings will not be playing a single ‘home’ game this season.

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the Chennai Super Kings will play their first five matches in Mumbai. Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata are the other venues where the former champions will be in action.

Meanwhile, veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. Raina shared updates about his arrival in the city through his Instagram stories.

As per reports, the left-hander will be in quarantine till March 30, following which he will join the Chennai Super Kings training camp. Raina had given IPL 2020 a miss owing to personal reasons.

MS Dhoni unveiled Chennai Super Kings’ new jersey on Wednesday

A day ahead of departing for Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni unveiled the franchise’s new jersey.

CSK’s official Instagram account shared a video of Dhoni revealing the new CSK jersey.

The new Chennai Super Kings jersey features a camouflage as a tribute to India's armed forces. Captain Dhoni is an honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. A CSK release informed in this regard:

"The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team both in terms of consistency and fair play - CSK won the IPL fair play award six times in 11 seasons. The three stars denote the three IPL titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Super Kings have qualified for the IPL Playoffs in ten seasons and made it to the final eight times.”

This is the first time CSK have redesigned their jersey since the IPL kicked off in 2008.