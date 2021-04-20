IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya’s appreciation post for MS Dhoni wins hearts

Chetan Sakariya fulfilled his life-long dream of playing against MS Dhoni on Monday. The young pacer was in awe of the former India captain, admitting he will cherish the moment forever.

The Rajasthan Royals fast bowler posted a picture of himself with MS Dhoni after the game, with his schoolboy-like admiration evident in the touching caption he wrote for the Chennai Super Kings skipper.

He wrote:

"I admire you since i was a child and today I got the opportunity to play with you, it was the best moment of my life and i will cherish it forever. There won't be anyone like you ever. Thanks a lot for inspiring all of us throughout the career."

Sakariya impressed with the ball against CSK as well. The 22-year-old was the pick of the RR bowlers, returning with figures of 3/36.

Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, and MS Dhoni were his scalps as the youngster continued his impressive start to the IPL 2021 season. His dismissal of MS Dhoni was particularly impressive, with Sakariya coming from around the wicket to bowl a slower ball, which the CSK skipper could only slice towards Jos Buttler on the off-side.

Chetan Sakariya firmly in IPL 2021 Purple Cap race

Following his three-wicket haul against CSK, Chetan Sakariya climbed to fifth spot in the Purple Cap standings. He now has six wickets to his name at a solid economy rate of 8.33.

Sakariya isn’t too far off the top and is just three wickets behind current Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel.

Rajasthan Royals will next face table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 22, with Chetan Sakariya once again expected to be in the thick of things at Wankhede.